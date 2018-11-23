Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

