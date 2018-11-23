Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,083,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 307,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.60 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

