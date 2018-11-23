Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $117.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

