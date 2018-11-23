Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Stake Lessened by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $128.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,417. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.41 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/vanguard-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ivog-stake-lessened-by-relaxing-retirement-coach.html.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.