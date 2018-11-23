Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,562,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,548 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,449,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,845,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,238,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,020,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,929 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $81.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

