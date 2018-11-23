Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,461,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,648,000 after acquiring an additional 300,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,883,000 after acquiring an additional 268,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,091. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

