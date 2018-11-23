VEON (VEON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 2.08. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 3.8% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 37,657,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 42.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VEON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,187,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in VEON by 92.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,347,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in VEON by 65.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

