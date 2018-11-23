Veoneer (VNE) versus Aptiv (APTV) Critical Comparison

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptiv $12.88 billion 1.50 $1.36 billion $4.64 15.80

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer N/A N/A N/A Aptiv 7.56% 37.53% 11.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Veoneer does not pay a dividend. Aptiv pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veoneer and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 9 5 0 2.12 Aptiv 1 2 19 0 2.82

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $45.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.19%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $97.39, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Veoneer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

