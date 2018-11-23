Veritaseum Market Cap Achieves $33.47 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $33.47 million and $528,704.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $16.44 or 0.00380541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00128489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00191979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.87 or 0.09033326 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009280 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Mercatox, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

