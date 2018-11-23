Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect United Microelectronics (UMC) Share Price

Media stories about United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Microelectronics earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected United Microelectronics’ ranking:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. CLSA lowered United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

UMC opened at $1.76 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 billion. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

