Viacom (VIA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.21

News headlines about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a media sentiment score of -1.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ VIA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. Viacom has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Several research firms have commented on VIA. B. Riley raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

