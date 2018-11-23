Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 457,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CarMax by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

