Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $86.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $302.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $309.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $400.58 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $475.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,521. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.82%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

