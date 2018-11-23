Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.47. Vipshop shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 6517922 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.57%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

