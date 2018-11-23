Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

In other news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

