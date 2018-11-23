vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,879,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,644,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,999. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

VTVT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,016. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -3.71. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

