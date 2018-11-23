W W Grainger Inc (GWW) is Dundas Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger comprises 4.9% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673,993 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 444,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 208,829 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $198.25 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

