Wacoal (WACLY) vs. Delta Galil Industries (DELTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) and Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Galil Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and Delta Galil Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal 6.16% 5.11% 4.04% Delta Galil Industries 3.08% 11.71% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

Wacoal has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Galil Industries has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wacoal and Delta Galil Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Galil Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wacoal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wacoal and Delta Galil Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.77 billion 1.05 $87.70 million N/A N/A Delta Galil Industries $1.37 billion 0.54 $48.83 million N/A N/A

Wacoal has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Galil Industries.

Summary

Wacoal beats Delta Galil Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells nightwear, children's underwear, outerwear, sportswear, hosiery, and other apparel and textile goods, as well as provides various other services. In addition, the company engages in the restaurant businesses; cultural and service-related operations; construction of interiors for commercial premises; and production and sale of mannequins. It sells its apparel products on a wholesale basis to department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers through directly managed retail stores, catalogue sales, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. manufactures and markets private label apparel products for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers intimate apparel for men and women, active wear, socks, and kids and baby wear. The company's products also include accessories and footwear; women's sleepwear; pajamas; loungewear; girls' clothing and beauty accessories, colorful bedding products, and sporty arm and leg warmers, as well as backpacks, handbags, and slippers; and shaping underwear. It offers its products under the 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, Schiesser, Delta, Karen Neuburger, P.J.Salvage, Fix, LittleMissMatched, and Nearly Nude brand names. Delta Galil Industries Ltd. also provides its products under the brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Maidenform, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, and other brands. The company sells its products through retailers, as well as in its own stores and an online store. Delta Galil Industries Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

