Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 910,656 Shares

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 910,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $88,470,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,185,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $125,246,045.94.

On Thursday, September 27th, S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $76,290,996.84.

On Tuesday, September 18th, S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $57,222,000.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, S Robson Walton sold 531,360 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $50,601,412.80.

On Tuesday, September 11th, S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $58,152,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $121,468,341.78.

Walmart stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 910,656 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/walmart-inc-wmt-director-s-robson-walton-sells-910656-shares.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.