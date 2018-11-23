Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after acquiring an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,449.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $22,061,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,906,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,536,126 shares of company stock worth $913,170,137. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

