Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 167,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,829,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,786,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Walmart by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $394,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 706,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $66,627,113.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $995,229,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,536,126 shares of company stock worth $913,170,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

