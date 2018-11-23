Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 56.0% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $394,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,536,126 shares of company stock valued at $913,170,137. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

