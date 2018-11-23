Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 121,199 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

