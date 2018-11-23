Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.80 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.88 ($89.39).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €60.82 ($70.72) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a one year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

