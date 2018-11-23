Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and L&L Energy (LLEN) Financial Comparison

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 33.38% 94.17% 35.72% L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 4 4 0 2.50 L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and L&L Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.17 billion 1.04 $455.04 million $7.89 2.92 L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L&L Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of L&L Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats L&L Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

