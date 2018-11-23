Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 103,546 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.5% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE WM opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

