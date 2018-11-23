Waters Co. (WAT) Position Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1,651.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,840 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $195.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/waters-co-wat-position-cut-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.