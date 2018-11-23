Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LGI Homes (LGIH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH):

11/7/2018 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

11/7/2018 – LGI Homes was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – LGI Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $44.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – LGI Homes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

10/4/2018 – LGI Homes was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – LGI Homes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,933. The firm has a market cap of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 13.89. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

