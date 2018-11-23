Wells Fargo & Co Increases Mcdonald’s (MCD) Price Target to $202.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $197.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.79.

MCD opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 83.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 20.0% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

