Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $41.86 Million Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $41,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 69.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 848,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 849.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 756,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $15,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $347,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $8,344,630. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 614.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

