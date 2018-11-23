Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,663,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,008 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 299.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

