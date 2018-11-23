Werner Enterprises (WERN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 290,625 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 588,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

