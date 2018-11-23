Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID (DES)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID (NYSEARCA:DES) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID by 437.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DES traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 27.18 ($0.36). 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,579. WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID has a one year low of GBX 25.48 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 30.13 ($0.39).

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

WISDOMTREE TR/U S SMALLCAP DIVID Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

