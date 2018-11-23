Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $988,000 Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.26.

MCK stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

