WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of WCC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 41.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

