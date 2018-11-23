WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Shares Bought by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,973.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

WESCO International stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/wesco-international-inc-wcc-shares-bought-by-ffcm-llc.html.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.