West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTBA. ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,900.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

