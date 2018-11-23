Western Forest Products (WEF) Trading 7% Higher

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) was up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 586,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 772,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

