Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.