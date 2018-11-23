Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $201.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,767 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $201,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

