Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,102,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,839,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,062,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 389,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,976. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/winslow-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.