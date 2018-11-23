WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,126 Unit Co. (UNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the first quarter worth $753,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $725,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 22.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unit alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $621,463.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Unit Co. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 2.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Unit had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $220.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unit Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNT. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Unit in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,126 Unit Co. (UNT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/winton-group-ltd-purchases-shares-of-11126-unit-co-unt.html.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.