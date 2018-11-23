WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,628 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $92.42 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

