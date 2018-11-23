WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,054 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 101.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,767,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,907 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 800.7% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 954,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 848,960 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,960,000 after acquiring an additional 828,577 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

