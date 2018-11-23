WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,093 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of WNS worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 187.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 549,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at about $20,859,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,276,000 after buying an additional 377,342 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 117.6% in the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 415,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 224,670 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 245.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 279,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of WNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Elk Creek Partners LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/wns-holdings-limited-wns-shares-sold-by-elk-creek-partners-llc.html.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.