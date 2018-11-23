Workspace Group (WKP) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.25 ($14.29).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.60) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

