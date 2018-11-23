Worldpay Inc (WP) Holdings Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.03.

In other news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WP opened at $81.64 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

