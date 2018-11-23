Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Increased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 759,502.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789,916 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Xilinx worth $303,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $723,230.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,988. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Increased by Winslow Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/xilinx-inc-xlnx-holdings-increased-by-winslow-capital-management-llc.html.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.