XO Group (XOXO) vs. Soupman (SOUPQ) Financial Contrast

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

XO Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soupman has a beta of -3.39, indicating that its stock price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XO Group and Soupman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Soupman 0 0 0 0 N/A

XO Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. Given XO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XO Group is more favorable than Soupman.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XO Group and Soupman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $160.56 million 5.57 $5.53 million $0.39 88.38 Soupman $2.65 million 0.20 -$6.29 million N/A N/A

XO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Soupman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of XO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 8.17% 9.17% 7.84% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XO Group beats Soupman on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Soupman Company Profile

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

