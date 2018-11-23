Yeti (YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yeti has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $18.25.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

